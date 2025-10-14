'Bar None' becomes Jordan Davis' 9th #1

Jordan Davis is celebrating his ninth #1 as "Bar None" takes its place at the top of the Mediabase country chart.

"Grateful to get to call this a job and grateful to get to do it with some awesome people…Thank you to everyone that helped make 'Bar None' the #1 song at Country Radio," he posted on Instagram. "Mostly thanks to the best fans in the world for loving this one from the first time we played it live, y'all are the best…Thank you."

Jordan's post also includes a video of him doing a shot backstage with his band to mark the milestone, as well as him announcing the news in concert before his "Bar None" performance turned into a huge sing-along.

Jordan has already picked out what may be his 10th chart-topper. "Turn This Truck Around," from his new Learn the Hard Way album, is his new radio single.

