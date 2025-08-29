BARBARA. HITS. VEGAS. — that's Old Dominion's December plan

Old Dominion's taking Barbara to the rodeo in Sin City.
"Old Dominion loves working with Caesars, and we were thrilled to partner with them to bring BARBARA. HITS. VEGAS. to life," lead singer Matthew Ramsey says. "We always have a great time in Las Vegas — maybe too great a time, as it goes. I can't wait to bring Barbara to our fans at Planet Hollywood."
Caesars is currently showcasing Barbara with activations across all eight of its Sin City resorts — the first time the company's ever partnered with an act for an album launch.
