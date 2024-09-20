'Barely Blue': Midland's "musical journey of the heart"

Midland's dropped their new album, Barely Blue, which lead singer Mark Wystrach says boasts a "rollicking, melancholic collection of songs with a backbeat and memorable choruses."



"The [title track] itself is almost like a '70s country disco dance track meant to be played loud in the club or at the party," he adds.



Barely Blue finds the trio teaming with hit producer Dave Cobb, best known for his work with Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile and Zac Brown Band.



"We took a collection of songs we had written over the course of a few years and recorded them live in the studio with Dave Cobb. There was a spirit there that comes through on the album, recording late into the night, taking breaks to sit by a fire around the intercoastal waterway," says guitarist Jess Carson.



"It is our most human album yet, we didn't go for a slick perfection," he adds. "Instead, what you get is a musical journey of the heart."



Midland recently kicked off their Get Lucky tour with a rotating list of openers, including Jackson Dean, Tanya Tucker and Elvie Shane. Tickets are available now at midlandofficial.com.

Here's the Barely Blue track list:

"Lucky Sometimes"

"Barely Blue"

"Better Than a Memory"

"Old Fashioned Feeling"

"Vegas"

"Baby It's You"

"Halfway to Heaven"

"Lone Star State of Mind"

