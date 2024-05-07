Bell Bottoms Up: Lainey's opening a Nashville bar

Disney/Scott Kirkland

By Jeremy Chua

Bottoms up, or should we say "Bell Bottoms Up?": Lainey Wilson's opening a bar in Nashville.

Lainey's teaming with TC Restaurant Group to open her Bell Bottoms Up bar and restaurant on 120 3rd Ave. South, the previous home to the now-defunct FGL House. It's slated to open this summer.

According to Billboard, the 27,000-square-foot venue will "feature two stages, four bars and a mezzanine floor featuring a bar lounge overlooking the first-floor stage and a dining area." The food and drinks menu will offer Louisiana staples such as "crawfish, shrimp boils and boudin," paying homage to Lainey's hometown roots.

Whether or not "Watermelon Moonshine" will be offered at Lainey's bar has yet to be revealed. But it might be fitting, right? 

"I'm so excited to announce my Bell Bottoms Up Bar which will open later this summer in the heart of country music city!" Lainey captions her promotional Instagram Reel. "I can't wait for all my Wild Horses to get to experience my home away from home."

Lainey joins a slew of country stars with a honky tonk home in Music City's Lower Broadway. They include Miranda Lambert (Casa Rosa), Eric Church (Chief's), Luke Bryan (Luke's 32 Bridge), Dierks Bentley (Whiskey Row), Garth Brooks (Friends in Low Places) and Alan Jackson (AJ's Good Time Bar). Morgan Wallen's also readying to open his This Bar venue on Memorial Day weekend.

On the music front, Lainey recently scored her seventh #1 with "Wildflowers and Wild Horses." Her Country's Cool Again Tour kicks off May 31 in Nashville; tickets are available at laineywilson.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5
    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!