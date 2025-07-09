Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Oklahoma City metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#24. Spencer
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 3,942
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#23. Del City
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 21,561
Josep Suria // Shutterstock
#22. El Reno
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 17,919
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock
#21. Guthrie
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 11,021
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#20. Nicoma Park
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 2,512
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#19. Bethany
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: C+
- Population: 20,606
imtmphoto // Shutterstock
#18. Harrah
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 6,377
NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock
#17. Midwest City
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 58,170
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#16. Choctaw
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 12,208
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#15. Noble
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 7,337
Stuart Monk // Shutterstock
#14. Goldsby
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 2,902
Mila Supinskaya Glashchenko // Shutterstock
#13. Mustang
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 21,290
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#12. Tuttle
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 7,785
RossHelen // Shutterstock
#11. Jones
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 2,975
oneinchpunch // Shutterstock
#10. Blanchard
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 9,276
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock
#9. Warr Acres
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 10,437
Akarawut // Shutterstock
#8. Newcastle
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 12,238
Jacek Chabraszewski // Shutterstock
#7. The Village
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 9,470
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#6. Oklahoma City
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 688,693
Robert Kneschke // Shutterstock
#5. Yukon
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 24,802
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#4. Nichols Hills
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 3,838
F8 studio // Shutterstock
#3. Moore
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 63,045
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#2. Norman
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 128,714
BAZA Production // Shutterstock
#1. Edmond
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 95,618