Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Oklahoma City metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#22. Mission Academy

- Location: Oklahoma City, OK

- Enrollment: 9 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#21. Chisholm Creek Academy: An Acton Academy

- Location: Oklahoma City, OK

- Enrollment: 15 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#20. Oklahoma Islamic Academy

- Location: Edmond, OK

- Enrollment: 50 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#19. Trinity School at Edgemere

- Location: Oklahoma City, OK

- Enrollment: 159 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#18. Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School

- Location: Oklahoma City, OK

- Enrollment: 115 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#17. King's Gate Christian School

- Location: Yukon, OK

- Enrollment: 206 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#16. Oklahoma Academy

- Location: Harrah, OK

- Enrollment: 47 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B minus

#15. Community Christian School

- Location: Norman, OK

- Enrollment: 889 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#14. Oklahoma Christian School

- Location: Edmond, OK

- Enrollment: 1,007 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#13. Destiny Christian School

- Location: Del City, OK

- Enrollment: 504 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#12. Christian Heritage Academy

- Location: Del City, OK

- Enrollment: 637 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#11. Life Christian Academy

- Location: Nicoma Park, OK

- Enrollment: 159 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#10. Southwest Covenant Schools

- Location: Yukon, OK

- Enrollment: 465 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#9. Mount St. Mary Catholic High School

- Location: Oklahoma City, OK

- Enrollment: 401 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. Oklahoma Christian Academy

- Location: Edmond, OK

- Enrollment: 495 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. The Academy of Classical Christian Studies

- Location: Oklahoma City, OK

- Enrollment: 908 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. Crossings Christian School

- Location: Oklahoma City, OK

- Enrollment: 1,200 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. Parkview Adventist Academy

- Location: Oklahoma City, OK

- Enrollment: 68 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School

- Location: Oklahoma City, OK

- Enrollment: 717 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Mercy School Institute

- Location: Edmond, OK

- Enrollment: 484 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Heritage Hall

- Location: Oklahoma City, OK

- Enrollment: 890 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Casady School

- Location: Oklahoma City, OK

- Enrollment: 993 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+