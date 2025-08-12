Best private K-12 schools in the Tulsa metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Rochester metro area using data from Niche. (Ground Picture // Shutterstock/Ground Picture // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Tulsa metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#12. Summit Christian Academy

- Location: Broken Arrow, OK
- Enrollment: 679 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#11. Claremore Christian School

- Location: Claremore, OK
- Enrollment: 163 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#10. Tulsa Adventist Academy

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 122 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#9. Mingo Valley Christian

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 322 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#8. Victory Christian School

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 1,357 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#7. Wright Christian Academy

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 218 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#6. Eagle Point Christian Academy

- Location: Sapulpa, OK
- Enrollment: 205 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#5. Metro Christian Academy

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 1,202 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#4. Augustine Christian Academy

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 181 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#3. Regent Preparatory School

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 585 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#2. Riverfield Country Day School

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 614 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#1. Holland Hall

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 1,027 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!