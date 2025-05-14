Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Tulsa metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Tulsa MET Senior High School
- Location: Tulsa Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 95 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-
#24. Sperry High School
- Location: Sperry Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 329 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#23. Kiefer High School
- Location: Kiefer Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 292 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#22. Berryhill High School
- Location: Berryhill Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 391 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#21. Will Rogers College High School
- Location: Tulsa Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 1,002 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#20. Glenpool High School
- Location: Glenpool Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 776 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#19. Collinsville High School
- Location: Collinsville Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 881 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#18. Charles Page High School
- Location: Sand Springs Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 1,777 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#17. Sapulpa High School
- Location: Sapulpa Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 951 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#16. Coweta Intermediate High School
- Location: Coweta Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 257 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#15. Inola High School
- Location: Inola Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 423 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#14. Dove Science Academy Tulsa High School
- Location: Dove Schools of Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 303 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#13. Verdigris High School
- Location: Verdigris Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 420 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#12. Coweta High School
- Location: Coweta Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 781 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#11. Skiatook High School
- Location: Skiatook Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 682 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#10. Thomas Edison Preparatory High School
- Location: Tulsa Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 1,091 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#9. Broken Arrow High School
- Location: Broken Arrow Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 4,589 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#8. Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences High School
- Location: Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences, OK
- Enrollment: 292 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#7. Claremore High School
- Location: Claremore Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 1,285 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#6. Owasso High School
- Location: Owasso Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 2,986 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#5. Union High School
- Location: Union Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 3,355 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#4. Bixby High School
- Location: Bixby Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 2,102 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Union High School Freshman Academy
- Location: Union Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 1,287 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. Jenks High School
- Location: Jenks Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 3,547 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. Booker T. Washington High School
- Location: Tulsa Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 1,280 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.