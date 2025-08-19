Best public middle schools in Oklahoma

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in Oklahoma using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here. Online schools were not included in the list.

#10. Jenks West Intermediate Elementary School

- School grades: 5-6
- Location: Jenks Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 1,075 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#9. Oakdale Public School

- School grades: PK, K-8
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Enrollment: 702 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#8. Lukfata Public School

- School grades: PK, K-8
- Location: Broken Bow, OK
- Enrollment: 370 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#7. Maple Public School

- School grades: PK, K-8
- Location: Calumet, OK
- Enrollment: 192 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#6. Bethany Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Bethany Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 367 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#5. Frink-Chambers Public School

- School grades: PK, K-8
- Location: Mcalester, OK
- Enrollment: 404 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. Holly Creek Public School

- School grades: PK, K-8
- Location: Broken Bow, OK
- Enrollment: 229 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Albion Public School

- School grades: PK, K-8
- Location: Albion, OK
- Enrollment: 39 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Pioneer Public School

- School grades: PK, K-8
- Location: Chickasha, OK
- Enrollment: 386 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Cleora Public School

- School grades: PK, K-8
- Location: Afton, OK
- Enrollment: 162 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

