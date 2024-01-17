Blake Shelton takes All for the Hall concert to Oklahoma

Saddle up for an Okie-studded All for the Hall concert.



On March 30, Oklahoma native Blake Shelton will host an upcoming All for the Hall show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Joining him on the bill are fellow Okies Ronnie Dunn, Wade Hayes, The Swon Brothers and Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristen Chenoweth, with more artists to be announced soon.



"I can't think of a better place than Oklahoma for the next All for the Hall show," says Blake. "Oklahoma and country music are synonymous, and members of the Country Music Hall of Fame include some of our most iconic stars, from Ronnie Dunn to Garth, Reba and Vince Gill, to name a few. I'm thrilled to be hosting this show in my home state!"



"It speaks volumes when an artist of Blake Shelton's stature supports our museum's educational programs so wholeheartedly and so generously," shares Kyle Young, chief executive officer for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.



"We're immensely grateful not only to Blake but also to Ronnie, Kristin, Wade, the Swon Brothers and others for giving their 'all for the Hall,' and for helping us continue to educate our many audiences about the enduring cultural value of country music," he adds.



All proceeds from the All for the Hall concert will support the nonprofit museum's education initiatives.



Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26, at Blake's website.

