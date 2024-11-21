Blake Shelton talks concert pet peeves, Rome vacation + 'Texas' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

There are two things you won't see Blake Shelton doing at his concert — waving his hands in the air and giving fans heart hands.



"Why do people do that? Nobody in the audience ... does one person in the audience want to stand out there and [wave their hands] all night? No!" Blake tells Jimmy Kimmel during his sit-down interview on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday.

"Why can't we just toast or something?" he asks, before underscoring why the heart hands are awkward for him.



"With my crowd, with my audience, it's always like some big cowboy out there, you know? It's weird!" the singer says.



Blake also talked about his adventure cycling in Rome, his upcoming six-date Vegas residency and a potential new album before performing his latest single, "Texas."



You can watch the full interview and performance now on YouTube.

