Blake Shelton's new album is 'For Recreational Use Only'

The mystery surrounding Blake Shelton's social media is solved: His new album will be called For Recreational Use Only, with the cover featuring the same shade of orange that's dominated his socials the past few days.

His first new record in nearly four years, the twelve track collection includes collabs with his wife Gwen Stefani, current tour mate Craig Morgan and Country Music Hall of Famer John Anderson.

"It's been a long time since we had a new album out, and I want to thank the songwriters and musicians who helped bring this record to life," Blake says. "[Producer] Scott (Hendricks) and I have been working on this music for years, and I'm beyond excited to finally share it with the fans."

Here's the complete track listing for the new record, which arrives May 9. It includes his top ten hit "Texas" and the newly released "Let Him in Anyway":



"Stay Country or Die Tryin'"

"Texas"

"Hangin' On" (featuring Gwen Stefani)

"Strangers"

"Let Him in Anyway"

"Heaven Sweet Home" (featuring Craig Morgan)

"Life's Been Comin' Too Fast"

"Don't Mississippi"

"All of My Love"

"Cold Can"

"The Keys"

"Years" (featuring John Anderson)

