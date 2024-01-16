Blake Shelton's Ole Red Las Vegas officially open

Katherine Bomboy/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

The doors are finally open at Blake Shelton's Ole Red bar in Las Vegas.

The latest outlet is Blake's sixth and largest Ole Red and is preceded by its locations in Nashville; Nashville International Airport; Gatlinburg, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; and Tishomingo, Oklahoma. 

"It's official!!!!!! The newest addition to the @OleRed family is officially open in LAS VEGAS!!!!!!" Blake writes on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

"Ok everybody, don't tear the place up on the first day!! @OleRed Vegas baby!!!!!!!" he adds alongside a photo of people lining up outside Ole Red's Vegas location.

For more information on Ole Red Las Vegas, including its performance schedule and menu, head to olered.com/lasvegas.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!