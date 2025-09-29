'Bottle Rockets' blasts to #1 for Scotty McCreery + Hootie & the Blowfish

"Bottle Rockets" has risen to the top of the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts, giving Scotty McCreery his shortest run to #1 at only 20 weeks.

Of course, the song also features Hootie & the Blowfish recreating their first major hit, "Hold My Hand," which made it to #10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1995.

It's the seventh #1 for Scotty, who most recently topped the chart with his three-week #1, "Damn Strait," in 2022.

“Any time your song hits No. 1, it feels great. To be able to hit No.1 with a song featuring a band you have loved your whole life is beyond amazing!" Scotty says. "Thanks to Hootie & The Blowfish for joining me on this song, thanks to Triple Tigers Records and Triple 8 Management for all their hard work, thanks to country radio and the streaming services, and thanks to the fans who have supported me from day one.”

"Bottle Rockets" also gives Darius Rucker an important distinction: He and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard are the only solo artists ever to top the Billboard tally after previously hitting #1 with a duo or group.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.