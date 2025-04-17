Brad Paisley's picked to play the NFL Draft

By Stephen Hubbard

Brad Paisley's booked to headline the concert after the conclusion of the NFL Draft April 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“There’s nothing like football to bring people together, and the NFL Draft is where it all begins,” Brad observes. “As a lifelong fan, I can’t wait to help close out an unforgettable weekend -- with a little music and one heck of a party.”

Brad's free show at the Draft Theater near Green Bay's Lambeau Field will close out three days of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley have previously headlined the NFL Draft Concert Series.

