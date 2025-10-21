Brad Paisley's Truck Still Works Tour heads for Europe in 2026

Brad Paisley will be packing the truck for Europe in 2026.

The "Whiskey Lullaby" hitmaker will take his Truck Still Works World Tour across the ocean next summer for seven dates, starting June 9 in Helsinki, Finland, and wrapping June 24 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Presales for the European leg start Wednesday, before becoming available to the public on Friday.

Brad's Truck Still Works run kicked off in May and heads to Canada for nine dates starting Nov. 4 in British Columbia.

That's just days before the arrival of his new Christmas album, Snow Globe Town, on Nov. 7, which features eight new songs and eight classics.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit Brad founded with his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, has launched its third annual toy drive. You can find out more at TheStore.org.

