Brad Paisley's dignity's on the line with upcoming benefit

Brad Paisley's ready with another night of Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without.

He'll host the cleverly named benefit with his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, with proceeds going to their neighborhood nonprofit The Store.

The Sunday, April 13, event will take place at Zanies in Nashville, with tickets going on sale Friday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m.

This will be the third year for the event, which has already raised $225,000 and featured big names like Nate Bargatze, John Crist, actress Bonnie Hunt, Kevin Nealon, Dusty Slay and The Groundlings.

The event's name is a reference to The Store, a community resource that's set up like a grocery store so that low-income residents can shop without feeling like they're at a food bank.

