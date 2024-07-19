Brad Tursi's bringing 'Parallel Love' to you

Old Dominion's Brad Tursi is bringing his debut solo effort, Parallel Love, on the road.



Brad's headlining trek kicks off Oct. 3 in Atlanta and will hit New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more before wrapping in Tucson, Arizona, on Nov. 7.



"I'm so excited to play this music for you in some of my favorite venues across the country," Brad announced to fans on Instagram.



Of Parallel Love, the OD member shares, "Some of these songs are more than ten years old and have been waiting very patiently to be heard. This may be a little departure from what you are used to from me (and don't worry, I'm NOT leaving OD!!), but I hope you take the ride with me!"



"I'm very proud of it," Brad adds, "and I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as i enjoyed creating it."



Parallel Love is out now wherever you enjoy music.



For tickets to Brad's upcoming tour, visit his website.



Here's the Parallel Love track list:



"Oh Darlin' (Intro)"

"Church Bells and Train Whistles"

"Question the Universe"

"Where You Been"

"Parallel Love"

"Oh Darlin' (Interlude)"

"Crazy Life"

"Lover and a Friend"

"Afraid to Love"

"Oh Darlin' (Outro)"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.