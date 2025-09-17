Brantley Gilbert was made for touring: 'That was just engraved into my DNA'

Brantley Gilbert still lives in Georgia near where he grew up. But as much as he loves to be back home with his wife and kids in the Peach State, he's equally happy to head out on tour.

"A lot of people found out a lot about [themselves] during COVID," Brantley reflects. "I think the one thing that got hammered home to me about myself is that I am born and designed to be a road dog. I think that that was just engraved into my DNA. I’m supposed to be moving."

"It was awesome to be able to see the kids, but with that being said, you know, we have space for 'em on the bus," he adds. "They can go on the road with me."

Brantley's next show is Oct. 3 at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee, on the outskirts of Nashville.

His Greatest Hits...So Far collection arrives Dec. 12, featuring his new single, "Want You Back."

