Brantley Gilbert + Jelly Roll celebrate new achievement

Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

By Jeremy Chua

Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll's collab, "Son of the Dirty South," has been certified Gold by the RIAA.

Brantley shared the news alongside a single cover picture celebrating their latest accomplishment.

"Gassed up and GOLD baby… Son of the Dirty South is the track that keeps on giving y'all… So excited to share it's officially been certified by the @RIAA… LET'S GOOOO," he shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the hashtags #sonofthedirtysouth and #bgnation.

"Son of the Dirty South" is off Brantley's latest album, So Help Me God, which arrived in 2020.

Meanwhile, Jelly is currently top 10 on the country charts with his Lainey Wilson-assisted single, "Save Me." The track is the second single from his debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

