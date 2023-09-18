Brett Eldredge to spread festive cheer with 2023 Glow Live Tour

It may only be summer, but it's already the most wonderful time of the year for Brett Eldredge.



The country star, who's affectionately dubbed Mr. Christmas, has announced the return of his annual Glow Live Tour.



The holiday trek kicks off November 24 in Nashville with three consecutive shows at the Ryman Auditorium. He'll then hit Chicago, Boston, New York, Detroit, Dallas and more before wrapping up in St. Louis on December 21.



"The Glow Tour has now become a big, beautiful Christmas tradition," says Brett. "I love kicking off the season with all of you. I'm excited to return to some of my favorite cities and add some new cities, including Detroit, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee. To me, it's definitely the most wonderful time of the year."



Tickets go on sale Friday, September 22. Members of Brett's The Locals fan club get presale access Tuesday, September 19.



Brett's latest holiday album is 2021's Mr. Christmas, which followed 2018's Glow (Deluxe Edition) and 2016's Glow.

