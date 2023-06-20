Brett Young wants to "Dance With You" on the road

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Brett Young has announced his new Dance With You Tour.

The 12-date trek kicks off September 14 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, with stops in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Bakersfield, California; and Las Vegas, before concluding in Tacoma, Washington, on October 14.

Country newcomer Griffen Palmer and pop singer/songwriter Jake Scott will open on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. local time. For more information and to access the presale on Thursday, June 22, visit Brett's website.

"Dance With You" will be Brett's next single on country radio.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!