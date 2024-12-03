Brett Young's getting Back To Basics in 2025

By Jeremy Chua

Brett Young's taking his music global, with a twist.

The "In Case You Didn't Know" singer has announced his Back To Basics World Tour, a series of stripped-back shows with an enhanced intimate concert experience for fans.

It'll kick off Feb. 13 in Springfield, Illinois, and hit various parts of the U.S. before stops in Australia, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany and more. The tour will wrap Nov. 6 in London.

"Next year is going to be a lot of fun. I can't tell you how long I've wanted to do a tour like this where there aren't any bells and whistles and the focus is completely on the music," Brett shares in a release.

"This tour is solely about the songs and the stories behind them being played by the best musicians around," he adds. "I've always been a song person, and I'm so excited to finally share the music in its purest form."

Ticket presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, before the general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local.

For Brett's full tour schedule and tickets, visit brettyoungmusic.com.

