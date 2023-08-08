Brian Kelley brings "See You Next Summer" to 'GMA'

ABC/Heidi Gutman

By Jeremy Chua

Brian Kelley made his solo television performance debut on ABC's Good Morning America on Tuesday, August 8.

While on the show, he performed his romantic single "See You Next Summer" with his band against a beach backdrop.

"See You Next Summer" arrived in May and serves as the former Florida Georgia Line singer's debut solo radio single with Big Machine Records.

"When I first heard it, I was smiling the whole way through," Brian shares of the buoyant track. "I've lived this song. It was striking chords all over my body, I felt it in my soul."

"See You Next Summer" is #33 and rising on the country charts.

