Brian Kelley says new album 'caught me off guard'

Brian Kelley's sophomore album, Ed & Mary Margaret's Son, is out.



Unlike a typical project, Brian says recording it was a surprise, and the songs on it were penned recently.



"To be honest with you, this record caught me off guard," Brian shares in a release. "But once I had an inkling of what it could be, and what was happening, it was a moment I didn't want to pass up."



"What I want fans to know and feel is that these are all brand-new songs," he says of the album, which offers a title track that his parents inspired. "These aren't songs that were written two or three years ago, this is a chapter in time."



"It's a season, and the way this record sounds, it's the soundtrack to my life these past couple months," Brian continues. "So, I just went for it."



Ed & Mary Margaret's Son is Brian's second full-length rollout with Big Machine Records and follows his debut effort, Tennessee Truth, which arrived in March.



Here's the track list for Ed & Mary Margaret's Son:

"Rockin' Randall"

"S*** Kickers"

"Cowboy Gold"

"Hit a Lick"

"Heaven In a Holler"

"Ed & Mary Margaret's Son"

"The Board"

"Hold On, Cowboy"

"Put Myself On"

"Too Pretty a Place to Fight"

"If I Go First"

"Back Pocket Blues"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.