Brooks & Dunn return to the UK to headline C2C Festival

Brooks & Dunn are returning to the United Kingdom for the first time since 2010 to headline the 2026 Country to Country Festival.

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn will play London, Glasgow and Belfast March 13-15, on a bill that also includes Keith Urban and Zach Top.

Following their 2025 Neon Moon Tour, Kix and Ronnie also played six stadium shows during the summer on Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour.

The 15-time CMA vocal duo of the year winners will once again compete for the trophy at November's awards, after recapturing the title in 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.