Brothers Osborne dedicate "Love You Too" to their haters

As Brothers Osborne gear up to release their new self-titled album, they're previewing one of the tracks off the project — "Love You Too."

In an Instagram reel shared recently, the duo teased a snippet of the song and talked about the inspiration behind it.

"To pursue a career in the performing arts is great, but it also comes with a lot of haters. Some days it's fine but some days it's a little more difficult and you really just want to tell them to go f*** themselves," John Osborne shares. "Our mom wouldn't be very happy with us using that word, so we decided to change it to 'love.'"

Brothers Osborne's new self-titled album arrives September 15 and is available for preorder now.

Its lead single, "Nobody's Nobody," is currently #27 and rising on the country charts.

