Brothers Osborne's John talks Halloween memories + his twins' costumes

With Halloween right around the corner, Brothers Osborne's John Osborne is taking a trip down memory lane to recount some of his favorite childhood memories.



John and TJ grew up in a lower-middle-class household without much money, but their parents didn't let that curtail them from giving their kids the best Halloween experience.



"Our parents were creative people and they would make our costumes. A copper pipe house has a black sheet and it goes around it for insulation. And our dad, a plumber, just had a bunch of random stuff [lying] around and then turned those into spider legs and made TJ into a spider. It was awesome," John recalls.



That's something he learned from his parents — being creative and making something out of nothing.



"I want to do that with our kids. Anyone can go out and buy it, which is so fine, still really fun. But being creative like that, especially, well, necessity is in fact the mother of invention," says John. "We just had a blast doing that as kids and I want to do that with our kids, as well."



With this year being the first year he's celebrating Halloween as a dad, John's already got some costume ideas up his sleeves.



"[It's] going to be even more fun because you get to experience all these things through your kids' eyes," he shares. "We have a boy and a girl, so we're thinking about dressing them up as me and my wife, Lucie [Silvas]. Put on a beard on Arthur and [give] Maybelle really long hair."

