Cam brings 'All Things Light' to her upcoming third album

By Stephen Hubbard

Cam's long-awaited third album, All Things Light, will arrive on July 18.

The artist, who is best known for her triple-Platinum hit "Burning House," wrote the record after her daughter Lucy was born at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She calls the project "a labor of love and hope and fear and surrender" on Instagram, going on to talk about the album's inspiration: "Maybe it's being a mother, or getting older, or maybe it's the loss and grief I've had to make room for in my heart these last few years. This art helped me embrace the abyss- and even sing & dance in the face of all the unknown. I'm so proud to be able to give this to you."

All Things Light starts with the new track "Turns Out That I Am God."

"There's an Alan Watts talk where he speaks about how we're all God, we've just forgotten," she says. "I wanted this song to express that idea humbly, asking how we might live our lives if we acknowledged that we are all God together."

"Turns Out That I Am God" follows "Alchemy," which came out in May.

Earlier this year, Cam won an album of the year Grammy for her songwriting contributions to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter.

Cam's most recent album, The Otherside, came out in 2020, following her debut, Untamed, in 2015.

