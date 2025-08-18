Car insurance rates in Oklahoma August 2025

The auto insurance rates published in this guide are based on the results of research completed by Way.com's data team. Using a mix of public and internal data, we analyzed millions of rate averages across U.S. ZIP codes. These rates were publicly sourced from insurer filings and should be used for comparative purposes only.

- Mercury provides the cheapest liability coverage at $24 per month in Oklahoma.

- Mercury offers the cheapest rates for full coverage insurance in Oklahoma at $130 per month.

- At $172 per month, Norman is the cheapest city for car insurance in Oklahoma.

Read on to learn more about car insurance price trends in Oklahoma. More car insurance rate data is available in the original article at Way.com.

Cheapest liability insurance in Oklahoma

For drivers looking to meet Oklahoma minimum car insurance requirements, liability-only insurance is the most budget-friendly choice.

#1. Mercury: $24

#2. American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual: $27

#3. USAA: $30

#4. AFR Group: $34

#5. State Farm: $37

Cheap full coverage in Oklahoma

Full coverage combines liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance, offering broader protection than liability coverage, which only covers damages or injuries you cause to others.

Cheapest full coverage insurance in Oklahoma

#1. USAA: $130

#2. State Farm: $131

#3. Mercury: $137

#4. Progressive: $160

#5. Shelter: $190

Impact of traffic violations on Oklahoma auto insurance rates

In Oklahoma, your car insurance premiums can rise significantly due to traffic violations. The extent of the increase depends on factors such as the violation type, local regulations, and the insurer's policies. Minor offenses like speeding might cause a small increase, while more serious violations, such as DUIs, can lead to much higher rates. Additionally, the effect on premiums in Oklahoma may differ from the national average due to regional risks and rules.

Here's a breakdown of average auto insurance rates in Oklahoma after common driving violations.

- No violation: $200

- Not-at-fault accident: $207

- Failure to wear a seat belt: $228

- Speeding 6 - 10 MPH over limit: $248

- Speeding 21 - 25 MPH over limit: $255

- DUI: $306

- Reckless driving: $295

- Driving with a suspended license: $332

- Leaving scene of an accident/hit and run: $332

Car insurance rates across Oklahoma's top cities

Your location impacts your car insurance rate. Busy cities mean higher costs due to traffic, while quieter towns often have lower premiums.

Cities with the cheapest average monthly premium in Oklahoma

#1. Norman: $172

#2. Broken Arrow: $175

#3. Dewey: $179

#4. Arapaho: $181

#4. Enid: $181

Cities with the most expensive average monthly premium in Oklahoma

#1. Forest Park: $227

#2. The Village: $226

#2. Nichols Hills: $226

#4. Warr Acres: $223

#5. Spencer: $222

This story was produced by Way and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.