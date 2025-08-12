Carly Pearce goes back to school in Taylor Mill, Kentucky

Carly Pearce had the chance to get back to her Kentucky roots during the first week of August.

The "truck on fire" hitmaker recapped her visit to Taylor Mill on Instagram, complete with a photo of her standing beneath the road sign that says "Hometown of Country Music Star Carly Pearce," as well as one sitting onstage at her elementary school.

"I won my first talent show in the fourth grade on this stage!" she shared. "I got to go back to my hometown this week and reminisce on many moments from middle school and hug teachers that now are influencing the next generation in the same halls that I went to."

"Last year my elementary school contacted me because they were in need of new curtains for their gymnasium, and I got to purchase them and see them for the first time," she continued. "It was such a joy to go back and remember where all my dreams started."

You won't want to miss the final photo of what seems to be a young Carly in a blue cowboy hat and vest, presumably competing in the talent contest she mentioned.

On Thursday, Carly plays the Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa, California, her last show before she co-hosts the ACM Honors with Russell Dickerson in Nashville Aug. 20.

