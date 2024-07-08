Carly Pearce heats up country radio with "Truck on Fire"

A new Carly Pearce single is hitting the airwaves soon.



Carly's announced "Truck on Fire" as the follow-up to the Chris Stapleton-assisted "We Don't Fight Anymore," and it's arriving on country radio July 29.



The track chronicles a scorned woman's firm desire to set her cheating ex's truck ablaze.

"No one wants to be cheated on, but everyone wants to seek revenge. I wrote this song for every girl who has gone through a similar situation and dreams of wreaking havoc on her ex," says Carly, who co-wrote the tune with songwriter Justin Ebach and Lady A's Charles Kelley.



"I got the opportunity to perform the song live while on tour with Tim McGraw and the way the fans have embraced it has blown me away every single time," she continues in her press statement. "I couldn't think of a better song to make my next single."



You can find "Truck on Fire" and "We Don't Fight Anymore" on Carly's latest album, hummingbird, out now. In case you missed her performance of "Truck on Fire" on ABC's CMA Fest, you can watch it on YouTube.



Carly's currently performing at various summer festivals before she kicks off her Hummingbird 2025 UK/EU Tour, which includes stops in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and London. Tickets are available now at carlypearce.com.

