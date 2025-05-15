Carly Pearce is feeling 'a little bit more redneck' with 'Truck on Fire'

If you're a longtime country music fan, you've probably noticed the similar sentiments expressed in Carrie Underwood's 2006 smash "Before He Cheats" and Carly Pearce's current hit, "Truck on Fire."

There's one significant difference, though: While Carrie keys that "pretty little souped up four wheel drive," Carly sends the whole situation up in flames.

"I feel like I'm always a little bit more redneck than everybody else," Carly laughs, "and just like a little bit more crazy. It's fine."

While she's known for heartbreak ballads like "We Don't Fight Anymore" and "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," Carly's enjoying coloring outside the lines a bit.

"You know, for me, I'm just like in a phase," she tells ABC Audio. "I've been doing this now nine years, working on my fifth album. I'm just, like, having fun and trying things."

"And I'll always have the ballads, that's where my heart is," she adds. "But it's fun to do something a little different."

It's something that seems to be working, since "Truck on Fire" just broke into country's top 20.

