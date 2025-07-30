Carrie Underwood kicks off 'Sunday Night Football' for 13th consecutive year

Danny Ventrella/NBC Sports
By Stephen Hubbard

You can get your first glimpse of Carrie Underwood's new open for NBC's Sunday Night Football during Thursday night's Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, which starts at 8 p.m. ET.

It's the 13th year in a row the American Idol superstar has been the face and voice of "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night."

Carrie's part of the 2025 version was captured at Resorts World Las Vegas, where she did her residency.

"We had a blast shooting the new opening at The Resorts World Theatre again," she says. "As always, [creative director] Tripp [Dixon] and the creative team continue to raise the bar, bringing the high energy and stunning visuals that the Sunday Night Football audience has come to expect year after year. I can't wait for the world to see it!"

You'll have your chance Sunday, Sept. 7, before the Ravens/Bills game.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!