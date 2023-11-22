Carrie Underwood's most grateful for her family: "That's what this life is all about"

NBC

By Jeremy Chua

Carrie Underwood has a whole list of things she's thankful for. But the one thing that sits atop the list is her family.

“I am grateful for so many things this Thanksgiving. I think the thing I’m most grateful for, though, is family. I mean, that’s what it’s all about. That’s what this life is all about," says the country hitmaker.

"I am blessed to have two incredible boys that I get to take care of and that love on me daily, and they’re just giant blessings in my life, and of course, my extended family, as well," Carrie adds. "That’s what this time of year’s all about – getting together and just realizing how blessed we all are."

Carrie's currently approaching the top 30 of the country charts with "Out of That Truck." The track's off the deluxe edition of her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!