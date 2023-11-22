Carrie Underwood's most grateful for her family: "That's what this life is all about"

Carrie Underwood has a whole list of things she's thankful for. But the one thing that sits atop the list is her family.

“I am grateful for so many things this Thanksgiving. I think the thing I’m most grateful for, though, is family. I mean, that’s what it’s all about. That’s what this life is all about," says the country hitmaker.

"I am blessed to have two incredible boys that I get to take care of and that love on me daily, and they’re just giant blessings in my life, and of course, my extended family, as well," Carrie adds. "That’s what this time of year’s all about – getting together and just realizing how blessed we all are."

Carrie's currently approaching the top 30 of the country charts with "Out of That Truck." The track's off the deluxe edition of her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones.

