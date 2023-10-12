Celebrate '90s country with Trace Adkins, Jo Dee Messina + more at Scott Hamilton & Friends

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for ACM

By Jeremy Chua

Calling all '90s country fans.

Figure skater and Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton will be bringing together figure skating and nostalgic '90 country music for his upcoming Scott Hamilton & Friends benefit on November 19.

Held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, the star-studded event will feature performances from Trace AdkinsJo Dee MessinaSteve WarinerDeana CarterThe Frontmen (comprising Lonestar's Richie McDonaldRestless Heart's Larry Stewart and Little TexasTim Rushlow) and more. Acclaimed figure skaters including Nathan ChenKurt Browning and Katia Gordeeva & David Pelletier are also set to make an appearance.

The show will support Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to innovative cancer research.

For tickets and more information, visit scottcares.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

