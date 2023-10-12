Celebrate '90s country with Trace Adkins, Jo Dee Messina + more at Scott Hamilton & Friends

Calling all '90s country fans.



Figure skater and Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton will be bringing together figure skating and nostalgic '90 country music for his upcoming Scott Hamilton & Friends benefit on November 19.



Held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, the star-studded event will feature performances from Trace Adkins, Jo Dee Messina, Steve Wariner, Deana Carter, The Frontmen (comprising Lonestar's Richie McDonald, Restless Heart's Larry Stewart and Little Texas' Tim Rushlow) and more. Acclaimed figure skaters including Nathan Chen, Kurt Browning and Katia Gordeeva & David Pelletier are also set to make an appearance.



The show will support Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to innovative cancer research.



For tickets and more information, visit scottcares.org.

