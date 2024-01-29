Charges against Chris Young dropped

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk has dropped all charges against Chris Young after his arrest for allegedly assaulting a Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) agent.



WKRN News 2 reported the verdict on January 26 after Funk said his office had "reviewed all evidence in the case and determined all charged will be dismissed."



"Mr. Young and I are gratified with the DA's decision clearing him of the charges and any wrong-doing," Bill Ramsey, Young's attorney, shared in a statement.



"We respect General Funk's decision to drop the charges against Mr. Young," the TABC said. "All law enforcement and first responders deserve to be safe while on duty. For your safety and theirs, we ask the public to not make physical contact or interfere with officers while they are working."



Young was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault of an officer on January 22 and released January 23 "on bonds of $250 for the disorderly conduct charge, $1,000 for the resisting arrest charge and $1,250 for the assault charge," according to People.

After video footage of the physical exchange was shared online, Ramsey made a statement.

"What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong and he never should have been arrested and charged in the first place," his statement read. "In light of the video evidence, Tennessee ABC needs to drop the charges and apologize for the physical, emotional and professional harm done towards my client."

Young's new album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, arrives March 22.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.