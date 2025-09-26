Chayce Beckham's Vegas wedding vision has come true

Chayce & Ashley Beckham (Jason Kempin/NBC)
By Stephen Hubbard
Chayce Beckham is now a married man.

The 2021 American Idol winner made the announcement on his socials, sharing a video of him driving down the Las Vegas strip with his bride, Ashley Britt. 

"Mr. & Mrs. Beckham," the caption states.
Chayce is behind the wheel of a classic convertible in the black-and-white clip, holding hands with Ashley as the sights of Sin City pass by. He's wearing a dark suit, while the bride's white veil and bouquet are both visible. The video's set to Stevie Wonder's 1970 hit "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)."
The California native proposed to his longtime girlfriend last October during a concert in Anaheim. Shortly afterward, he told ABC Audio the two envisioned a small wedding in Vegas — presided over by an Elvis Presley impersonator — with a "big celebration" to follow later.
The newlyweds don't have a ton of time for a honeymoon, it seems. Chayce kicks off his Canadian tour with Warren Zeiders Oct. 1 in London, Ontario.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

