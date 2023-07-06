Check out Miranda's Wanda June Home vintage dinnerware set

ABC/Connie Chornuk

By Jeremy Chua

In need of a matching dinnerware set for your next gathering? Then, check out the new Wanda June Home vintage stripe 12-piece porcelain dinnerware set by Miranda Lambert.

Priced at $39.97, the orange-colored vintage-inspired dining set includes four 10.5-inch dinner plates, four 7.5-inch dessert plates and four 5.9-inch cereal bowls. The versatile collection is also perfect for stay-home date nights and solo and group casual meals.

What are you waiting for? Check out the classic Wanda June Home dinnerware set at walmart.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!