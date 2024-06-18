Check out the set list for ABC's CMA Fest special

Robby Klein/ABC

By Stephen Hubbard

The countdown is on to the premiere of ABC's annual CMA Fest special on June 25. But if you're wondering exactly what the three-hour extravaganza has in store, wait no more.

Here's the rundown of the performances you can expect from the festival, which took place in Nashville earlier in June:

"Penthouse" -- Kelsea Ballerini
"Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" -- Big & Rich and HARDY
"Killin' Time" -- Clint Black and Jon Pardi
"Break Mine" -- Brothers Osborne
"I Won't Back Down" -- Brothers Osborne
"Love You, Miss You, Mean It" -- Luke Bryan 
"Poor, Poor Pitiful Me" -- Terri Clark and Lainey Wilson
"Next Thing You Know" -- Jordan Davis
"Fearless" -- Jackson Dean 
"SIX FEET UNDER (Caleigh's Song)" -- HARDY
"Halfway to Hell" -- Jelly Roll featuring Keith Urban
"Save Me" -- Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
"That's Texas" -- Cody Johnson
"Girl Crush" -- Little Big Town
"Sweet Home Alabama" -- Lynyrd Skynyrd
"Call Me the Breeze" -- Lynyrd Skynyrd featuring Billy F Gibbons from ZZ Top
"The Devil I Know" -- Ashley McBryde
"Burn It Down" -- Parker McCollum
"I'm Not Pretty" -- Megan Moroney
"truck on fire" -- Carly Pearce
"Pour Me a Drink" -- Post Malone featuring Blake Shelton
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" -- Shaboozey
"I Got Time" -- Brittney Spencer
"Called You By Your Name" -- The War and Treaty 
"Beautiful as You" -- Thomas Rhett
"Messed Up as Me" -- Keith Urban
"GO HOME W U" -- Keith Urban with Lainey Wilson
"Redneck Woman" -- Gretchen Wilson and Ashley McBryde
"Hang Tight Honey" -- Lainey Wilson
"Where It Ends" -- Bailey Zimmerman

You can check out the show, hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde, on June 25 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

