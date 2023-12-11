Chris Janson + Bret Michaels teaming for 'CMT Crossroads'

CMT has announced its new CMT Crossroads: Bret Michaels & Chris Janson.



The series' upcoming edition will feature the country hitmaker and Poison frontman dueting on each other's songs, including Chris' "Fix a Drink," "Good Vibes" and "Buy Me A Boat," and Poison's "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" and "Your Mama Don't Dance."



"I've been a lifelong fan of Bret and, of course, Poison because that's the music I was raised on," shares Chris. "The experience was unbelievable. It was just totally that every second that I was around him, especially when I was up on stage. It was blowing my own mind that it was actually happening."



"He already knew my songs, and so that was the humbling thing for me," says the "All I Need Is You" singer. "I just love him to pieces. It felt awesome, and I think, by far, he's one of the best 'Crossroads' they've probably ever had, if not the best."



"It was so natural and real," adds Chris. "There's nothing fake about me and Bret being up there together. We're actual friends, and I think that shows."



CMT Crossroads: Bret Michaels & Chris Janson airs Wednesday, December 20, at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.

For more information, visit cmt.com.

