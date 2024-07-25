Chris Janson won't hesitate to "Fight for a Girl"

Chris Janson is teasing a new love song, "Fight for a Girl."



The preview clip arrived via a Reel on Chris' Instagram with the caption, "Brand new song 'Fight For A Girl'! Whatcha think?"



Based on the snippet, "Fight for a Girl" sounds like a love song that finds Chris declaring his resolution to not give up on the girl of his dreams, come what may.



"Then out of the blue/ Baby there was you/ I didn't know what to say/ I didn't know what to do/ Everybody wanted a chance/ Everybody wanted to dance/ But when you see your whole world/ You'll fight for a girl/ Under flickering lights/ Out on a Friday night/ When you got one like mine/ You'll fight for a girl," Chris professes in the uptempo tune.



Chris' latest releases include "All American Guy" and current single "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get," which is approaching the top 35 of the country charts.



To catch Chris on his ongoing Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get: On Tour 2024 trek, head to chrisjanson.com.

