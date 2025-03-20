Chris Stapleton to salute Willie Nelson with performance on 'Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years'

Courtesy Austin City Limits
By Andrea Dresdale

Austin City Limits has featured countless artists over the years, and some of them have returned to record special performances for the show's upcoming 50th anniversary special.

Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years will air on PBS April 4 at 8 p.m E.T. Chris Stapleton is featured on the special in a new performance along with artists ranging from Lyle Lovett and Billy Strings to The Mavericks, Cam and Brandy Clark.

Chris will honor Willie Nelson, who appeared on the pilot episode of ACL, with a performance of Willie's classic "Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground." Of course, it won't be the first time Chris has paid tribute to Willie: He performed with him in 2023 when Willie was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The show will also air clips of legendary ACL performances from artists like Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Kris Kristofferson, Bonnie RaittRay Charles and The Chicks, and newer performances from Jelly Roll, Foo Fighters and Noah Kahan.

Willie initially taped the pilot episode of ACL in October 1974; it then premiered in 1975. The show is currently the longest-running music series in television history.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!