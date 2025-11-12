Chris Stapleton's 'White Horse' rides again with new video

More than two years after its release, Chris Stapleton's "White Horse" is getting the cinematic treatment with a new music video.

Filmed in Marfa, Texas, the clip stars actor Josh Brolin, Mae McKagan and Tommy Martinez, alongside Chris and Morgane Stapleton.

"Listening to 'White Horse' over and over again, we visualized a couple on the run and wanted to add some complexity with the parental sheriff relationship between Mae and Josh's characters," filmmakers Stephen Kinigopoulos and Alexa King Stone say in a statement. "What was just going to be an action-packed love story, also became a story about letting go and trust."

Released in July 2023 as the lead single from Stapleton's fifth album, Higher, "White Horse" topped the chart in January 2024.

The awards show favorite is currently up for three CMAs at the Nov. 19 ceremony, as well as four Grammys at the February event.

