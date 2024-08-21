Christmas is coming early for Little Big Town fans

By Jeremy Chua

It's time to get into the festive spirit, y'all. Well, almost.

The Grand Ole Opry has announced that tickets for Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry Oct. 4 taping are officially on sale now.

The two-hour NBC holiday special will feature yuletide performances from LBT's Karen FairchildKimberly SchlapmanPhillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook, and several as-yet-unannounced special guests.

Both the full lineup and air date will be revealed later.

Tickets to Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry can be purchased at opry.com.

To catch LBT on their upcoming Take Me Home Tour with Sugarland, head to littlebigtown.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!