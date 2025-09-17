Climb in for 'Driving While Listening to Music' with Charles Kelley + Shay Mooney

If you liked Carpool Karaoke, you'll love the new video from Charles Kelley and Shay Mooney.

"Went driving and listening to music with my buddy @shaymooney," Charles wrote on his socials. "He always blows me away when he sings this song."

The song Charles is referring to is the 1986 pop hit "Your Love" by British band The Outfield, which he first heard Shay sing at karaoke in Las Vegas at the ACM Awards.

The two go on to discuss their mutual love for pop music of the '80s, which happens to be the inspiration for Charles' new album, Songs for a New Moon. One of the songs, "Driving and Listening to Music," sparked the idea for the video.

Charles and Shay compare notes about how their wives react to their newly written songs, as well as how the success of crossover hits like Lady A's "Need You Now," and Dan + Shay's "Tequila" and "10,000 Hours" affects new music. The idea of a Lady A/Dan + Shay tour also comes up.

Shay reveals he and Dan Smyers have recently started writing again, after taking some time off around the birth of Shay's fourth son in January.

You can watch the full "Driving While Listening to Music" video on YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.