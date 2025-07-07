Approximately 331 million people visited American national parks in 2024, representing a 2% year-over-year growth and the fourth straight year of growth.

President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 signed the act creating the National Park Service to leave natural and historic phenomenons "unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations." Since then, our national parks have welcomed visitors from around the world to experience some of the best the country has to offer and showcase the country's natural beauty and cultural heritage. Today, the country's 63 national parks contain at least 247 species of endangered or threatened plants and animals, more than 75,000 archaeological sites, and 18,000 miles of trails.

Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Enid. National parks are ranked by closest straight line distance, measured from representative points in Enid, OK Metro Area and each national park. Estimated driving times are from Here and are only available within the lower 48 states. All featured distances and driving times are estimated using representative locations from the center of each metro and national park—for some places within the metro area, the actual distance may be slightly shorter or longer to reach the closest entryway to a park.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#1. Hot Springs National Park (Arkansas)

- Distance: 297 miles

- Driving time: 6.0 hours

- Date founded: March 4, 1921

- 2024 visitors: 2,461,812 (#16 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 5,554.15 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Kris Wiktor // Shutterstock

#2. Great Sand Dunes National Park (Colorado)

- Distance: 437 miles

- Driving time: 8.7 hours

- Date founded: September 24, 2004

- 2024 visitors: 437,661 (#44 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 107,345.73 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#3. Gateway Arch National Park (Missouri)

- Distance: 445 miles

- Driving time: 7.3 hours

- Date founded: February 22, 2018

- 2024 visitors: 2,563,052 (#14 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 192.83 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Doug Meek // Shutterstock

#4. Carlsbad Caverns National Park (New Mexico)

- Distance: 478 miles

- Driving time: 9.5 hours

- Date founded: May 14, 1930

- 2024 visitors: 460,474 (#43 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 46,766.45 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Anna Krivitskaya // Shutterstock

#5. Rocky Mountain National Park (Colorado)

- Distance: 506 miles

- Driving time: 10.2 hours

- Date founded: January 26, 1915

- 2024 visitors: 4,154,349 (#5 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 265,847.74 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

ShuPhoto // Shutterstock

#6. Guadalupe Mountains National Park (Texas)

- Distance: 509 miles

- Driving time: 10.6 hours

- Date founded: October 15, 1966

- 2024 visitors: 226,134 (#52 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 86,367.10 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Galyna Andrushko // Shutterstock

#7. White Sands National Park (New Mexico)

- Distance: 538 miles

- Driving time: 10.0 hours

- Date founded: December 20, 2019

- 2024 visitors: 702,236 (#33 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 146,344.31 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

SL-Photography // Shutterstock

#8. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park (Colorado)

- Distance: 566 miles

- Driving time: 12.4 hours

- Date founded: October 21, 1999

- 2024 visitors: 335,862 (#49 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 30,779.83 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Matt Ragen // Shutterstock

#9. Badlands National Park (South Dakota)

- Distance: 566 miles

- Driving time: 11.8 hours

- Date founded: November 10, 1978

- 2024 visitors: 1,094,245 (#25 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 242,755.94 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#10. Wind Cave National Park (South Dakota)

- Distance: 581 miles

- Driving time: 12.1 hours

- Date founded: January 9, 1903

- 2024 visitors: 489,399 (#40 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 33,970.84 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Eric Foltz // Shutterstock

#11. Big Bend National Park (Texas)

- Distance: 585 miles

- Driving time: 12.5 hours

- Date founded: June 12, 1944

- 2024 visitors: 561,458 (#36 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 801,163.21 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Sopotnicki // Shutterstock

#12. Mesa Verde National Park (Colorado)

- Distance: 596 miles

- Driving time: 12.6 hours

- Date founded: June 29, 1906

- 2024 visitors: 480,065 (#41 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 52,485.17 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#13. Mammoth Cave National Park (Kentucky)

- Distance: 650 miles

- Driving time: 11.8 hours

- Date founded: July 1, 1941

- 2024 visitors: 747,042 (#28 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 72,472.87 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Manamana // Shutterstock

#14. Arches National Park (Utah)

- Distance: 666 miles

- Driving time: 14.4 hours

- Date founded: November 12, 1971

- 2024 visitors: 1,466,528 (#20 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 76,678.98 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#15. Petrified Forest National Park (Arizona)

- Distance: 680 miles

- Driving time: 11.5 hours

- Date founded: December 9, 1962

- 2024 visitors: 559,254 (#37 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 221,390.21 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Manamana // Shutterstock

#16. Canyonlands National Park (Utah)

- Distance: 680 miles

- Driving time: 19.7 hours

- Date founded: September 12, 1964

- 2024 visitors: 818,492 (#27 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 337,597.83 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Delmas Lehman // Shutterstock

#17. Indiana Dunes National Park (Indiana)

- Distance: 682 miles

- Driving time: 12.2 hours

- Date founded: February 15, 2019

- 2024 visitors: 2,705,209 (#13 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 15,349.08 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Layne V. Naylor // Shutterstock

#18. Capitol Reef National Park (Utah)

- Distance: 747 miles

- Driving time: 16.4 hours

- Date founded: December 18, 1971

- 2024 visitors: 1,422,490 (#23 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 241,904.50 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

kojihirano // Shutterstock

#19. Saguaro National Park (Arizona)

- Distance: 780 miles

- Driving time: 15.0 hours

- Date founded: October 14, 1994

- 2024 visitors: 946,369 (#26 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 92,876.75 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Laurens Hoddenbagh // Shutterstock

#20. Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North Dakota)

- Distance: 787 miles

- Driving time: 16.6 hours

- Date founded: November 10, 1978

- 2024 visitors: 732,951 (#31 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 70,446.89 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

ZakZeinert // Shutterstock

#21. Great Smoky Mountains National Park (North Carolina, Tennessee)

- Distance: 799 miles

- Driving time: 14.1 hours

- Date founded: June 15, 1934

- 2024 visitors: 12,191,834 (#1 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 522,426.88 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

ronnybas frimages // Shutterstock

#22. Bryce Canyon National Park (Utah)

- Distance: 800 miles

- Driving time: 18.1 hours

- Date founded: February 25, 1928

- 2024 visitors: 2,498,075 (#15 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 35,835.08 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Josemaria Toscano // Shutterstock

#23. Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona)

- Distance: 801 miles

- Driving time: 15.1 hours

- Date founded: February 26, 1919

- 2024 visitors: 4,919,163 (#3 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 1,201,647.03 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Galyna Andrushko // Shutterstock

#24. Zion National Park (Utah)

- Distance: 847 miles

- Driving time: 18.5 hours

- Date founded: November 19, 1919

- 2024 visitors: 4,946,592 (#2 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 147,242.66 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#25. Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming)

- Distance: 855 miles

- Driving time: 16.8 hours

- Date founded: February 26, 1929

- 2024 visitors: 3,628,222 (#9 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 310,044.36 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

BlueBarronPhoto // Shutterstock

#26. Voyageurs National Park (Minnesota)

- Distance: 873 miles

- Driving time: 15.2 hours

- Date founded: April 8, 1975

- 2024 visitors: 199,030 (#53 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 218,222.35 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Lane V. Erickson // Shutterstock

#27. Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming, Montana, Idaho)

- Distance: 876 miles

- Driving time: 17.8 hours

- Date founded: March 1, 1872

- 2024 visitors: 4,744,353 (#4 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 2,219,790.71 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Arlene Waller // Shutterstock

#28. Great Basin National Park (Nevada)

- Distance: 921 miles

- Driving time: 18.5 hours

- Date founded: October 27, 1986

- 2024 visitors: 152,068 (#54 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 77,180.00 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Steve Heap // Shutterstock

#29. New River Gorge National Park (West Virginia)

- Distance: 928 miles

- Driving time: 16.1 hours

- Date founded: December 27, 2020

- 2024 visitors: 1,811,937 (#17 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 7,021 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

SveKo // Shutterstock

#30. Isle Royale National Park (Michigan)

- Distance: 936 miles

- Driving time: 18.0 hours

- Date founded: April 3, 1940

- 2024 visitors: 28,806 (#58 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 571,790.30 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#31. Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Ohio)

- Distance: 937 miles

- Driving time: 15.6 hours

- Date founded: October 11, 2000

- 2024 visitors: 2,912,454 (#12 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 32,571.89 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#32. Congaree National Park (South Carolina)

- Distance: 979 miles

- Driving time: 17.0 hours

- Date founded: November 10, 2003

- 2024 visitors: 242,049 (#51 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 26,692.60 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dennis Silvas // Shutterstock

#33. Joshua Tree National Park (California)

- Distance: 1,040 miles

- Driving time: 18.8 hours

- Date founded: October 31, 1994

- 2024 visitors: 2,991,874 (#11 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 795,155.85 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Bryan Brazil // Shutterstock

#34. Death Valley National Park (California, Nevada)

- Distance: 1,060 miles

- Driving time: 19.3 hours

- Date founded: October 31, 1994

- 2024 visitors: 1,440,484 (#21 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 3,408,395.63 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

#35. Shenandoah National Park (Virginia)

- Distance: 1,077 miles

- Driving time: 19.6 hours

- Date founded: December 26, 1935

- 2024 visitors: 1,720,211 (#18 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 200,445.92 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Patrick Poendl // Shutterstock

#36. Kings Canyon National Park (California)

- Distance: 1,153 miles

- Driving time: 25.9 hours

- Date founded: March 4, 1940

- 2024 visitors: 699,389 (#34 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 461,901.20 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Virrage Images // Shutterstock

#37. Sequoia National Park (California)

- Distance: 1,162 miles

- Driving time: 24.9 hours

- Date founded: September 25, 1890

- 2024 visitors: 1,309,573 (#24 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 404,062.63 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Pung // Shutterstock

#38. Glacier National Park (Montana)

- Distance: 1,186 miles

- Date founded: May 11, 1910

- 2024 visitors: 3,208,755 (#10 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 1,013,126.39 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Varina C // Shutterstock

#39. Dry Tortugas National Park (Florida)

- Distance: 1,200 miles

- Driving time: 26.0 hours

- Date founded: October 26, 1992

- 2024 visitors: 84,873 (#55 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 64,701.22 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stephen Moehle // Shutterstock

#40. Yosemite National Park (California)

- Distance: 1,201 miles

- Driving time: 24.8 hours

- Date founded: October 1, 1890

- 2024 visitors: 4,121,807 (#6 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 761,747.50 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ethan Daniels // Shutterstock

#41. Channel Islands National Park (California)

- Distance: 1,232 miles

- Date founded: March 5, 1980

- 2024 visitors: 262,581 (#50 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 249,561.00 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Simon Dannhauer // Shutterstock

#42. Everglades National Park (Florida)

- Distance: 1,255 miles

- Driving time: 24.2 hours

- Date founded: May 30, 1934

- 2024 visitors: 741,983 (#29 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 1,508,938.57 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Claudia G Cooper // Shutterstock

#43. Biscayne National Park (Florida)

- Distance: 1,281 miles

- Driving time: 23.2 hours

- Date founded: June 28, 1980

- 2024 visitors: 512,213 (#38 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 172,971.11 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yhelfman // Shutterstock

#44. Pinnacles National Park (California)

- Distance: 1,299 miles

- Driving time: 23.5 hours

- Date founded: January 10, 2013

- 2024 visitors: 354,076 (#48 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 26,685.73 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#45. Lassen Volcanic National Park (California)

- Distance: 1,314 miles

- Driving time: 26.5 hours

- Date founded: August 9, 1916

- 2024 visitors: 357,651 (#47 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 106,589.02 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Hank Shiffman // Shutterstock

#46. Crater Lake National Park (Oregon)

- Distance: 1,367 miles

- Driving time: 27.5 hours

- Date founded: May 22, 1902

- 2024 visitors: 504,942 (#39 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 183,224.05 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Diane Fetzner // Shutterstock

#47. Mount Rainier National Park (Washington)

- Distance: 1,428 miles

- Driving time: 27.5 hours

- Date founded: March 2, 1899

- 2024 visitors: 1,620,006 (#19 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 236,381.64 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#48. Redwood National Park (California)

- Distance: 1,448 miles

- Driving time: 30.8 hours

- Date founded: October 2, 1968

- 2024 visitors: 622,883 (#35 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 138,999.37 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#49. North Cascades National Park (Washington)

- Distance: 1,457 miles

- Driving time: 29.9 hours

- Date founded: October 2, 1968

- 2024 visitors: 16,485 (#62 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 504,780.94 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

f11photo // Shutterstock

#50. Olympic National Park (Washington)

- Distance: 1,533 miles

- Driving time: 30.6 hours

- Date founded: June 29, 1938

- 2024 visitors: 3,717,267 (#8 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 922,649.41 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Romiana Lee // Shutterstock

#51. Acadia National Park (Maine)

- Distance: 1,644 miles

- Driving time: 30.2 hours

- Date founded: February 26, 1919

- 2024 visitors: 3,961,661 (#7 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 49,071.40 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Laurie Gronewold // Shutterstock

#52. Glacier Bay National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 2,334 miles

- Date founded: December 2, 1980

- 2024 visitors: 736,282 (#30 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 3,223,383.43 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#53. Virgin Islands National Park (U.S. Virgin Islands)

- Distance: 2,364 miles

- Date founded: August 2, 1956

- 2024 visitors: 423,029 (#45 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 15,052.33 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Martin Capek // Shutterstock

#54. Wrangell–St. Elias National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 2,561 miles

- Date founded: December 2, 1980

- 2024 visitors: 81,670 (#56 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 8,323,146.48 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tomasz Wozniak // Shutterstock

#55. Kenai Fjords National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 2,791 miles

- Date founded: December 2, 1980

- 2024 visitors: 419,468 (#46 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 669,650.05 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Marc Cappelletti // Shutterstock

#56. Denali National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 2,873 miles

- Date founded: February 26, 1917

- 2024 visitors: 466,227 (#42 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 4,740,911.16 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Malachi Jacobs // Shutterstock

#57. Lake Clark National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 2,931 miles

- Date founded: December 2, 1980

- 2024 visitors: 18,505 (#60 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 2,619,816.49 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Robert Harding Video // Shutterstock

#58. Katmai National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 2,965 miles

- Date founded: December 2, 1980

- 2024 visitors: 36,230 (#57 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 3,674,529.33 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

BlueBarronPhoto // Shutterstock

#59. Gates of the Arctic National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 3,033 miles

- Date founded: December 2, 1980

- 2024 visitors: 11,907 (#63 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 7,523,897.45 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

BlueBarronPhoto // Shutterstock

#60. Kobuk Valley National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 3,183 miles

- Date founded: December 2, 1980

- 2024 visitors: 17,233 (#61 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 1,750,716.16 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

jo Crebbin // Shutterstock

#61. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park (Hawaii)

- Distance: 3,647 miles

- Date founded: August 1, 1916

- 2024 visitors: 1,433,593 (#22 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 344,812.18 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

MH Anderson Photography // Shutterstock

#62. Haleakalā National Park (Hawaii)

- Distance: 3,653 miles

- Date founded: July 1, 1961

- 2024 visitors: 732,477 (#32 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 33,488.98 acres

(Stacker/Stacker)

Lloyd Wallin Photography // Shutterstock

#63. National Park of American Samoa (American Samoa)

- Distance: 5,883 miles

- Date founded: October 31, 1988

- 2024 visitors: 22,567 (#59 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 8,256.67 acres