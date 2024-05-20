Cody Johnson, Darius Rucker + Wynonna Judd perform on 'Idol' finale

Some of music's biggest stars performed on Sunday's American Idol season 22 finale, including country's own Cody Johnson, Darius Rucker and Wynonna Judd.



Cody performed his #1 hit "'Til You Can't" with Triston Harper, while Loretta Lynn's granddaughter Emmy Russell joined Wynonna to cover her grandma's iconic tune, "Coal Miner's Daughter." Both contestants finished in the top five of the competition.



Darius' Hootie & The Blowfish sang a medley of their hits with runner-up Will Moseley, and Idol judge Luke Bryan also stepped onstage to sing his latest single, "Love You, Miss You, Mean It," with top 10 finalist Mia Matthews.



Other stars who graced the Idol stage include Jon Bon Jovi, Jason Mraz, Cece Winans, New Kids On The Block, and judges Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie.



The night concluded with Abi Carter crowned Idol's season 22 winner.



If you missed the performances, you can watch the videos now on American Idol's YouTube channel.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.