Cody Johnson joins the RodeoHouston ranks of George Strait

Disney/Gregg DeGuire
By Stephen Hubbard

Cody Johnson will play a rare concert-only event to close the 94th Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 22, 2026.

This will be the first full-length Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concert since George Strait closed the event in 2022.

Cody has a long history with the rodeo, having played it five times starting in 2017. In 2019, he wrote and recorded "Welcome to the Show" as its official theme song.

“Every performance at RODEOHOUSTON is a privilege and as a rodeo man at heart, being asked to perform on a special night like this surpasses any of my wildest dreams,” the native Texan says.

Individual tickets for the show go on sale Aug. 21. Look for the rest of RodeoHouston's lineup to be announced in early 2026.

