Cody Johnson + Wrangler have you covered with new Western shirts

Cody Johnson has teamed with Wrangler to launch the Wrangler X Cody Johnson Collection.



The collection features nine classic, button-down long-sleeved shirts with single-button cuffs embroidered with Cody's signature logo. Burgundy diamond, blue windowpane, pale blue, burgundy flower and classic bluestripe are among the colors and patterns available.



"These shirts are designed to make you feel like a cowboy and look like a million bucks," Cody says of his collection. "I put a lot of time and heart into every detail and trusted Wrangler to help build something authentically western and effortlessly stylish."



Other country stars who've previously teamed with Wrangler include George Strait, Lainey Wilson and Jon Pardi.



You can check out the Wrangler x Cody Johnson collection now at Wrangler.com and select retailers.

